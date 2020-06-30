Doris LaJean Boyd
Doris LaJean Boyd, 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee died on June 29, 2020.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Charles William Boyd and their son Michael William Boyd.

She is survived by her children Gail (Ken) Hays, Rick (Rikki) Boyd, Jeanette Wagner, and Barbara Butler; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, July 2 beginning at 9 AM until funeral services begin at 10 AM all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.

Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
