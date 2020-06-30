Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Charles William Boyd and their son Michael William Boyd.



She is survived by her children Gail (Ken) Hays, Rick (Rikki) Boyd, Jeanette Wagner, and Barbara Butler; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Family and friends will gather on Thursday, July 2 beginning at 9 AM until funeral services begin at 10 AM all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.



Doris LaJean Boyd, 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee died on June 29, 2020.

Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.

