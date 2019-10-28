|
Doris Lee Smith, 86, of Memphis, TN passed away October 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Smith and her grandson, Nicholas Van Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Watson; her sons, Charlie Smith and Rickey Smith; her grandchildren, Kimberly Gist, Rachel Reeves, Monica Wilbanks, Bryan Watson, Jennifer Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Isabella, Lilly, Brady, Benjamin, PJ, Adrianna, Lacie, and Paul Michael; and her brother, Harold Chapman.
Family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday, November 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00 am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2019