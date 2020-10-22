Doris Massie Warlick, age 99, passed away on October 20, 2020. She was born in Como, Mississippi and grew up in Sardis, Mississippi.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. Warlick, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Cupp and Debbie Kirk (Ricky); grandchildren, Tammy Newman, Scott Cupp, Seth Kirk (Rachel), and Derek Kirk (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Hailey Antonio (Chase), Courtney Newman, Jeffrey Newman, Joe Newman, and Wynn Kirk; and great-great-grandchild, Abraham Newman.



Doris was a homemaker, great cook, loving mother, and grandmother. She was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26 at 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. At the request of the family, there will be no visitation due to COVID-19 concerns. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Sardis, Mississippi.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Asbury UMC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store