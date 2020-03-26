|
|
|
Doristine "Dot" Shaw, 73, passed, March 20, 2020, in Memphis, TN.
She was 1965 graduate of George Washington Carver High School, 1989 graduate of LeMoyne Owens College, (Magna Cumme Laude) honors, member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, retired owner of Just Us Kids Daycare Center, former School Teacher, Memphis City Schools and over 20-year employee of N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home.
Visitation, Friday, March 27, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home and Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10 until 11 a. m at Vollintine Baptist Church 4177 New Allen Road. Funeral 11 a. m. Burial, Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.
She leaves her sisters, Marlene (Mollie) Fullilove, Regina (Gina) Small, brother Alonzo (Tuffy) Shaw, Jr., brother-in-law, Gleason Small, 8 nieces, 6 nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 26, 2020