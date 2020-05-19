Or Copy this URL to Share

1940 – 2020

Dorothy Albright Ainsworth, age 79, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, and wife of Howard Ainsworth, departed this life Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.



Dotti was born September 16, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert Albright and Julia Ann Burgess Albright. She was married August 22, 1979, to Howard Ainsworth and was a member of The Refuge Church in Lakeland, Tennessee. Dotti loved traveling and walking on the beach, shopping, flowers, and crafting as long as health permitted. She enjoyed family get-togethers, family time, and talking to her daughter, Pam, every day.



Dotti is survived by her husband of almost 41 years, Howard Ainsworth of Arlington, TN; three daughters, Pam Jones (Rick) of Rossville, TN, Nicole Kloek (Scott) of Germantown, TN and Neysha Ainsworth (Jay) of Oak Ridge, TN; two sons, Bobby Pierce of Louisville, TN and Greg Ainsworth (Jodi) of Salem, MA; two sisters, Sue McCreight of Millington, TN and Ruby Rachael of Bastrop, LA; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Albright, Bobby Albright, and Tommy Albright.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Ainsworth will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Scott Benjamin, pastor of The Refuge Church in Lakeland, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Ainsworth will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Graham Kloek, Andrew Kloek, Greg Ainsworth, Cody Raburn and Jake Raburn.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



