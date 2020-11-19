Dorothy Ann Danielson Hill, 90, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1930, to Lawson Wellington and Sarah Atkinson Danielson. She was an active member of First Evangelical Church with a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ as her only Lord and Savior. She was a faithful and devoted wife to her husband, Walter Bernard Hill, for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Richard D Hill.



"Dot" was a passionate supporter of foreign and local missions. For more than 20 years, she and her husband served faithfully each year at the Jordanian Bedouin Medical Hospital. She excelled in entertaining friends and family around Sunday meals, housing visiting missionaries, and hosting many families at their Pickwick cabin. Everyone knew that Dot put her family's spiritual welfare above other concerns, upholding them in prayer and leading them by example through teaching, lifestyle and worship. At First Evangelical Church, she taught Sunday School, attended the women's weekly prayer meetings, lead Child Evangelism Good News clubs, and evangelized sailors in Millington. Along with her husband, she supported the University of Memphis football and basketball teams. She was a founding board member of Evangelical Christian School.



She is survived by her two sons, Walter Bernard Hill Jr (Lorinda) and Paul Bryan Hill (Elizabeth). She leaves 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 am preceded by visitation at 9 am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. A private interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Evangelical Church Missions Fund, 735 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, Tennessee, 38120.

