1914 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dorothy E. Leflar, 104, died at The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born in Memphis on August 5, 1914 to Harry and Elizabeth Delney Shivers. Mrs. Leflar retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. and was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Germantown.

A gathering for Dorothy E. Leflar of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, with the funeral service to follow at 10: 00 a.m. Father Albert Kirk will officiate the service and interment will take place thereafter in Calvary Cemetery in Memphis.

Mrs. Leflar is survived by her son, Warren (Buddy) Leflar and his wife, Mary, of Sarasota, Florida; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and seventeen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Leflar; her daughter, Barbara Moran; and her brother, Harry Shivers.

Pallbearers will be: Shawn Leflar, Chris Thornton, Ted Moran, Ed Trizzino, Austin Trizzino, and Tyler Gunnett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959