Dorothy (Dot) Evelyn Hill, 91, passed away March 13, 2020 in Foley, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Ola Mae Craddock, her husband Herman L. Hill; daughter Linda Abington Stephens; great-grandson Dylan Whitaker; five brothers Jesse Craddock, Larry Craddock (Gene), James Craddock (Buddy) Jackie Craddock, Paul Craddock, and two sisters, Betty Jo Williams (BJ), and Marion Faye Fowler (Faye).
She is survived by her children Emmett Abington (Mary), Teresa Carlisle and Carol Carlisle (Nick); grandchildren Wendy Whitaker, Sonny Abington, Amanda Carlisle, Stephanie Arquette (Eddie), Nicole Carlisle and great grandchildren Sabrina and Morgan Arquette, brothers Billy Joe Craddock (Bobby), Alvin TX William Craddock (Billy) Orlando FL and Thomas Craddock (Tommy) Houston, Texas, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dot was born in Merigold, Mississippi (Bolivar County) but grew up and raised her family in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She dedicated her life to her family. She loved her home life, decorating her home, cooking family meals and caring for her grandchildren.
Dot will be laid to rest with graveside services 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thank you to all the family and friends for their warm wishes, prayers and loving thoughts for Dot and the family.
Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
(901) 685-0723
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 18, 2020