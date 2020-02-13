|
|
|
Dorothy Irene Sims
May 28, 1927- February 12, 2020
Dorothy Irene Sims, 92, passed away on February 12, 2020, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, TN. She was a member of Wells Station Baptist Church. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was a faithful servant, who was giving and compassionate. At Wells Station Baptist Church, she served in many capacities, teaching the children. Mrs. Sims spent many years babysitting and helped raise a few generations of Memphians. She loved her family and prayed over her family and friends every day. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dawn Sims of Memphis, Lisa Fine (Paul) of Charlotte, NC, and son, Randy Sims (Lynn) of Memphis. She has been blessed with five grandchildren, Mallory Fine Hocutt, Matthew Fine, Mason Fine, Brandy Sims, Paul Barber, and two great-grandchildren, Kayla Hocutt and Lauren Hocutt.
Visitation with her family will be Monday, February 17, 2020, from 9:~10:00 a.m. with funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Whitten Road. 901-382-1000
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 13, 2020