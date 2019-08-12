|
Dorothy Jane Stoeser, age 93, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Dorothy was born June 10, 1926, in Paris, TN. She was the daughter of the Late William Earl and Maggie Pillow VanDyke.
She lived in Whitlock, Tennessee until moving to Memphis, Tennessee. She was married to the late Robert Stoeser of Memphis for over 50 years until he passed away. She was an avid supporter of , also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Dorothy is also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline VanDyke Wyatt; Brothers, Wallace, Elroy, and Earl VanDyke. She is survived by Ann Wyatt Jackson, John Wyatt, Helen Jane Wyatt Oliver, Donna Van Dyke Tacker, Sam VanDyke, and families. She was also survived by Janet Ivey a dear and close friend, and longtime friend Mildred Jacks.
A gathering of friends and family for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 11:15 AM to 11:30 AM at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 Dudley St, Memphis, TN 38104.
