Dorothy Jean Coats Horn "MawMaw", 93, passed from this life at The King's Daughters and Sons Home on August 2, 2020. She was born on July 10th, 1927, in Burlison, TN, to Andrew and Ina Mae Coats. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Horn, Sr. She is survived by her children: Ronnie Horn of Bartlett, Robert Horn, Jr. (Benita) of Bartlett, and Judy Fuson of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren: Jeanie Anderson, Kerrie Hargrove, Michelle Honnen, Larry Wentworth II, Stephanie Pleasants, Jenny McElhaney, and John Sinn; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Donna Patterson. She was a long-time member of Gragg Avenue Church of Christ and a member of Berclair Church of Christ. She retired after 40+ years of service with Sears. Jean loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, and spending time with her family. Visitation is at 9am on Saturday, August 8th, service to follow at 10am at Family Funeral Care. Interment immediately following at Memphis Memory Gardens.





