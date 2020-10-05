Dorothy Jean Taylor, 73, passed away October 1, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital. She loved to work in her vegetable garden, dancing and country music. She was a talented seamstress who owned her drapery company Sew and Sew. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Taff David Taylor; grandson, David Eric Taylor; sisters, Osa Faye Bradberry and Ruby Nell Hayes, and a brother, Jimmy Lee Sanders.



She is survived by her significate other, Howard Hyde; daughter, Marie Taylor (Jimmy Shadrack); son, David Taylor (Beth Cleveland); grandchildren, Courtney Jeanice Taylor, Taylor Nicole Nicholson, Keri Helen Garner, Nathan Dwayne Romine and Allissa Ann Cleveland; great grandchild, David Aiden Taylor; brother, Pete Sanders (Brenda Spence); sister-in-law Brenda Deibert.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Avenue, Collierville. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store