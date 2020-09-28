Dorothy Juanita Billings, widow of Earle Norwood Billings, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 23, 2020, at age 96. She had been a resident of Bright Glade Nursing Home for 4 years and had been under hospice care for two weeks.



Born and raised in McComb, MS, she was preceded in death by two brothers, G.W. and James, and a sister, Pauline. After graduation from Draughon's Business College in Jackson, MS, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for several companies in Jackson and McComb.



She was married in 1947 and she and husband Norwood moved to Memphis where he began an illustrious career in the cotton trade association business, first with the Southern Cotton Association and eventually concluded his career as Executive Vice President of the American Cotton Shippers Association. Dorothy worked for Madison Heights Methodist Church as secretary to Charles W. Grant. When the Bishop saw the need for a new Methodist Church in the fast-growing East Memphis area, he tapped Dr. Grant to spearhead the effort. The result was Christ Methodist Church. Dorothy and Earle were Charter Members and she served as Secretary until Dr. Grant's retirement in 1966.



She was a high school basketball player, nicknamed "Scrapper" with a deadly set shot, and her love of basketball never left her. She seldom missed a Memphis Tigers or Grizzlies game on TV. She was an exceptional cook, an avid gardener and was a member of the Iris Society. She was an active member of TWIGS and The Memphis Cotton Wives.



Dorothy was an exceedingly kind lady. She had a special concern for the underdog and the needy. She earned her "Scrapper" nickname for interceding for those needing protection. She nursed her stepfather, aunt-in-law, sister, brother, and brother-in-law in her home during their final days when they had no other place to go. She adopted numerous dogs and cats that appeared at her door, spoiling them unmercifully.



She leaves a son, Ken Billings, a grandson, Colin Billings of San Francisco, 2 step-children, Elizabeth Strong and Kirk Strong, a great-grandson Hunter, and a bevy of beloved nieces and nephews.



There will be a small family celebration of her life in McComb prior to the interment of her ashes beside her husband at Hollywood Cemetery.

