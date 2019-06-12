Dorothy June Stallcup, age 81, of Stanton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Dorothy was born March 7, 1938, in Sand Springs, OK to JD Scott and Brooksie Bessent.



She married Robert L. Stallcup and together they raised three children. She leaves behind as her legacy her husband of 62 years, Robert; daughter, Belinda Ekmark of Eads, TN; Sons, Robert L. "Butch" Stallcup of Nashville, TN, and Darrell Stallcup also of Nashville, TN. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Dan Scott of Colorado and Joan Adams of Tennessee.



The family will gather to receive friends Friday, June 14th from 5 - 7 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. The family will also gather Saturday, June 15th, from noon to 1 PM, at Baker Williams Funeral Home in Gleason, TN, with the funeral following at 1 PM.



Published in The Daily Memphian on June 12, 2019