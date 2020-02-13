|
Dorothy L. Bryant, 77, died February 10, 2020. She was born May 28, 1942, to John Vinson and Bertha Barnes Vinson.
She devoted her life to her family and to teaching AP English classes in public high school.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Jimmy R. Bryant and daughter-in-law Sheila Bryant. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Richard) Coleman and son Scott Bryant, eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 13, 2020