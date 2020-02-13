Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
6000 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 685-0723
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. (Vinson) Bryant


1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. (Vinson) Bryant Obituary
Dorothy L. Bryant, 77, died February 10, 2020. She was born May 28, 1942, to John Vinson and Bertha Barnes Vinson.

She devoted her life to her family and to teaching AP English classes in public high school.

She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Jimmy R. Bryant and daughter-in-law Sheila Bryant. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Richard) Coleman and son Scott Bryant, eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -