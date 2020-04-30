Dorothy Graeber Lipman, a Memphian for nearly 70 years, died Sunday, April 26 following a long illness.
Called "Dot" by her many friends, Lipman was known for her warm-hearted nature, kindness, and thoughtfulness towards others.
Lipman, who was born and grew up in Vicksburg, Mississippi, met her husband, Herb Lipman, on a blind date during a brief visit to Memphis. The couple were married for 65 years before his death in 2016.
Lipman attended the University of Alabama where she was a Bama Beauty and an enthusiastic fan of the Crimson Tide football team. Herb was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and an ardent fan of the Vols. The one day of the year when the devoted couple were on opposing sides was the third Saturday of October – the traditional meeting of UT and Alabama.
Dorothy Lipman worked in the insurance business for a number of years and won numerous awards including recognition as a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable.
She leaves a daughter, Randa Lipman (Bob Phillips); son, Larry Lipman; two grandchildren: Emily Kahn and Stephen (Sarah) Kahn; and one great-grandson, Spencer Kahn.
The family requests any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Heart Association or Temple Israel.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 30, 2020.