|
|
|
Dorothy Louise Nordin Ruland, 72, died Dec 7, 2019, after a long and difficult battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Warren George, Sr, mother Levora George and sister Norma Petersen, all of Erie, Pa.
Dottie is survived by her husband Thomas Ruland of 51 years; four daughters, Marcia Schmertmann (Gary) of Sydney, Australia and Karin Starnes (Kevin), Sandra Walston (Steven) and Kristin Ruland, all of Collierville; 5 grandchildren (Thea and Noah
Schmertmann, Cora Walston, and Thomas and Josh Parker). Also her brother Dennis Nordin of Virginia, and half-siblings Edward, Warren, and Linda George, of Erie.
Dottie graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie in 1966, was a bookkeeper for several years and then married Tom, her teenage sweetheart, in June 1968. She nurtured her daughters as blessings from God and treasured her time with them.
She was active in their PTA's and in numerous school functions and activities, and she took great pride in their accomplishments. A relocation to Collierville from Erie in 1989 sparked a new sense of community and opportunities, and she welcomed new additions to her family as her daughters found life partners and had children of their own.
After raising her children Dottie returned to school in 1995 to pursue a passion for helping others, becoming a Registered Nurse in the Memphis hospital system and a wound care specialist at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Francis Hospital. She retired from nursing in 2008 to help raise her young grandchildren.
Dottie kept her belief in God even when things got tough. She attended Incarnation Church with Tom and was an active member of the Ladies Guild until her illness.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at the Collierville Funeral Home, on Wednesday evening December 11 from 6:00pm to 8:30. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Incarnation Church in Collierville the next day at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 9, 2019