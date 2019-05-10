Home

Dorothy Mae Perrodin Obituary
Dorothy Mae Perrodin, 82, passed away May 4, 2019, in Senatobia, Mississippi.

The family will receive friend Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM unit 12:00 PM, a funeral mass will follow immediately after. Interment will be in Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.

Mrs. Perrodin loved her church Christ the King Catholic Church, her family, and her job at Louisiana State Employment Office, in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Survivors include her children; Deborah Durio Cascio and husband Steve, and Andrew Quebedeaux, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three siblings.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 10, 2019
