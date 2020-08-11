passed away in the loving arms of her mother and sister on August 2, 2020. She is now with her Heavenly Father receiving His complete, unconditional, perfect love.Born March 1, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from Rhodes College where she was Phi Beta Kappa. Most recently, Megan was completing a Patient Advocacy Master's Degree at American University in Washington, D.C. Her desire was to be a voice for compromised patients, helping them reach individualized goals in a setting of mercy, justice, and grace.A woman of outstanding character, artistic talent, energy and unconditional acceptance of all others, she was available to those around her, endlessly spreading encouragement and joy.Megan leaves her parents, Thomas Michael Barzizza and Dorothy (Muffet) Morris Hays; her brother Thomas Michael Barzizza, Jr.; her sister, Sophie Wright Hays-Barzizza; and her faithful dog, Gwendolyn.