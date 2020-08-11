1/1
Dorothy Megan (Hays) Barzizza
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Megan Hays-Barzizza passed away in the loving arms of her mother and sister on August 2, 2020. She is now with her Heavenly Father receiving His complete, unconditional, perfect love.

Born March 1, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from Rhodes College where she was Phi Beta Kappa. Most recently, Megan was completing a Patient Advocacy Master's Degree at American University in Washington, D.C. Her desire was to be a voice for compromised patients, helping them reach individualized goals in a setting of mercy, justice, and grace.

A woman of outstanding character, artistic talent, energy and unconditional acceptance of all others, she was available to those around her, endlessly spreading encouragement and joy.

Megan leaves her parents, Thomas Michael Barzizza and Dorothy (Muffet) Morris Hays; her brother Thomas Michael Barzizza, Jr.; her sister, Sophie Wright Hays-Barzizza; and her faithful dog, Gwendolyn.

Due to current restrictions there will be a private graveside ceremony on Monday, August 10 at Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to donate.unwomen.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved