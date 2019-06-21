Services Collierville Funeral Home 534 West Poplar Collierville , TN 38017 (901) 853-2628 Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Carr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Sherman Carr

Obituary Flowers Douglas Sherman Carr, 76, passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 17. An outgoing, fun loving man, until his last breath, he lived each day to the fullest. Whether riding Harleys, playing darts, hunting, or spending time as "Papa" to granddaughter, Ressie, Doug cherished his family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 506 Halle Park Drive, Collierville TN 38017, because his beloved granddaughter Ressie and her mother Amy, both were diagnosed at an early age with type 1 diabetes. Doug was an avid volunteer with JDRF and worked diligently to help raise research funds.



Doug and wife, Patti Lane Carr, recently celebrated 52 years of marriage and made their home in Collierville for many years. Since 1987, he was vice president/general manager, of EBCO Aviation Underwriters, and held a commercial pilot certificate, with instrument rating and a flight instructor. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict and upon return, attended Southern Illinois University.



Doug was an award-winning horseshoe enthusiast and loved being the '98% of the time' winner when he and son, Doug Junior played hundreds of horseshoe backyard games. He often brought home a Gold or Silver Medal at the National Senior Olympic Games, Horseshoe division. He was a four-decade volunteer with Ducks Unlimited/Collierville-Germantown Chapter, a member of Elks Lodge and a lifetime member of American Legion. He also served on the Board of Directors, Aviation Insurance Association



Along with his wife Patti, survivors include son Douglas Carr Jr, (Amy) and granddaughter Ressie Laine of Collierville; two brothers, Billy of Memphis and Kenneth (Kaye) of Murphysboro IL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant granddaughter Leah Carr.



Other survivors include niece Cindy Carr and great niece Anna Clinch, Indianapolis; nephew William (Jess) and great nephew Everett of Murphysboro IL; nephew Bryan (Danielle) of St. Louis M0; sister-in-laws Jackie Lane Lee and Mary Annette Drueke Lane and brother-in-law Mike Swaar of Murphysboro IL.



A native of Murphysboro, IL, Doug was the son of the late Sherman S. and Jessie (West) Carr. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-laws Michael Lane, Charles Lee, Jack Lipe, and Mark A. Lane; and sister-in-laws Paula Lane Lipe and Judi Lane Swaar.



A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 26 at Collierville Funeral Home with visitation, 9-10am and the Celebration service 10-11am followed by a reception.



Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com Published in The Daily Memphian on June 21, 2019