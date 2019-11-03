|
Duane E. Baker, Jr. (Dee) lived a life to honor God. He died at home on October 30, 2019, at the age of 70 after undergoing treatment for cancer. He was the son of Duane Baker and Sue Baker and enjoyed a wonderful life in his home as he attended Snowden Junior High and Central High School. He loved athletics and played basketball and ran track.
Dee became a Christian at age 17 by responding to a clear presentation of the Gospel by a neighbor who was a missionary on home on furlough from the mission field. He simply trusted in faith in the work Jesus did on his behalf on the Cross. He never wavered from that.
He received a Business Degree in Management from Memphis State University and then entered the Air Force commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He returned to Memphis State to complete a Masters of Arts in School Administration. Dee was uniquely gifted to be a teacher and coach for 43 years. 39 years he taught math and coached at Evangelical Christian School. He impacted many lives in both the classroom and on the basketball court, softball field, cross country course, and Knowledge Bowl matches. Dee had the joy of coaching his own children in both recreational and school sports. He had a heart for teaching and coaching and cared for students and athletes regardless of level of ability. Dee's life was an active fulfillment of Galatians 6:9 that says "Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people especially to those who belong to the family of believers." He encouraged athletes to pray about things and leave the details to God. He lived out that approach in his own life. Dee maintained relationships with former students and classmates over decades and proved himself to be a faithful friend, loving husband, devoted father and very joyful grandfather.
He will always be remembered by his students as Coach Baker and by his children as Dad. It was his most coveted title. Dee was married to his wife Becky for 47 years.
He leaves his daughter Christy (Ryan) Piersant and son Brad Baker and his granddaughters Allie and Ava Piersant. He leaves a brother George Britton and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages interested friends to contribute to the ECS Dee Baker Alumni Scholarship Fund which can be found at ecseagles.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 3, 2019