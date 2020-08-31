was born March 18, 1927 to Duncan Henderson Williams, Sr. and Allie Fleming Williams.A lifelong Memphian, Duncan attended Vollentine, Snowden and Central High School. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. During World War II, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and was stationed aboard a troop ship bringing troops home from Europe. After the war, he joined the Army and served in the 24th Division Military Police in Japan.After the tour of duty overseas, he finished his education at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis). He entered the cotton brokerage business on Front Street for several years, then joined L.P. Brown Company as vice president. He became president upon the retirement of Mr. Palmer Brown in 1993.He leaves his wife, Beverly Matthews Williams, his son, Marklin Haynes Williams (Laura Lee), and stepdaughter, Sarah Huey (Tim). He also leaves grandchildren Sarah Williams Ham (Jonathan), Duncan Williams IV, Marian Williams, Ellen Williams, Caleb Andrew Williams, Emma Huey Willman (Caleb), Eli Huey and Katie Huey and great-grandchildren Grace Ham and Carter Ham, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jerry Allie Williams Britton, sons Duncan H. Williams III (Kathleen) and Dr. Rembert A. Williams, and by the mother of his children, Marianne Rockett Williams.