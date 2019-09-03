Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Dwain Coker, 81, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Dwain was a veteran of the US Army and a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Dwain was preceded in death by his parents; Eddie and June Coker, one brother, Eddie Dale Coker, and one sister, Marilyn Oliver.

Mr. Coker is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcelene Coker, his sons, Keith Coker (Stephanie), Scott Coker (Larhomica), three sisters; Bobbie Thompson, Debra Jordan, Donna Sweeney, and Five grandchildren; Blake, Kyle, Cody, Brittany, and Bryce Coker.

The family will receive friends from 9 am until service time at 10 am, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019
