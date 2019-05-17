Home

Dwight Lyman Miller Jr.

Dwight Lyman Miller Jr. Obituary
Dwight Lyman Miller, Jr., 76, passed away May 15, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had retired from Thrifty Building Supply. An avid fisherman, he never met a stranger and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Miller; daughter, Regina Miller; son, David (Carrie) Miller; grandchildren, Sydney, Tyler, Chloe, Anna, Ashton, and one great-grandchild, Lucas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 17, 2019
