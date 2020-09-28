Dwight Witt Clark, MD was born in McKenzie, Tennessee in 1934, to Dwight Witt Clark, Sr and Nona Allen Clark.



He lived an adventurous Life, including being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and working on an assembly line in Detroit before getting a medical degree at the University of Tennessee and a cardiology fellowship at Emory University. He practiced cardiology at Methodist Hospital in Memphis for approximately 30 years, saving thousands of in the Mid-South area. Well known for personal brand of humor, he always engaged with others and brought frequent smiles.



He was dedicated to cardiology, being a pioneer in the field throughout his career. He was the first Doctor in Memphis to use a defibrillator, opened the first cath lad with outpatient angioplasty, opened the first calcium score facility in Memphis. After retiring he spent over ten years operating a cardiology clinic in China, being one of the few Western doctors to have a Chinese medical license. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family watching Grizzly and Cardinal games and reading about everything. He made a huge impact on so many lives and will be sorely missed



He is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Karen, Holly, and Dwight III; his grandchildren Katie; and his brother Robert and his wife Diana.



There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.

