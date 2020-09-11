E. Lee "Doodle" Roachell, Jr., 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away at his home on September 10th, 2020.



He was born to the late Ethel and Elsie Roachell, Sr. on March 27th, 1930 in Memphis, TN. Lee was an avid golfer. He was a passed King of the Grand Krew of Sphinx and a member of the Stage Set Auxillary for the Theatre Memphis.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Eugene Roachell and his sister, Barbara Jacobs.



Lee was survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Annelle Roachell and numerous friends.



Memorials may be made to the Theatre of Memphis or to the Memphis or Shelby County Humane Society.



Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, September 14th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. A graveside service will follow at 12:00pm at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery and Funeral Home, 6755 TN-3 N, Millington, TN 38053.

