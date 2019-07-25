Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Earl Shemwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl Raybon Shemwell

1936 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Earl Raybon Shemwell, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 21.



He was born in Big Rock, TN to Robert Earl & Ruby Marie Shemwell on August 19, 1936. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, from 1954 to 1958. He flew with the Hurricane Hunters and served under General Curtis LeMay. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Memphis and began work for the airlines. He worked at the airport for Southern, Republic and Northwest Airlines, as a Ramp Supervisor. He semi-retired in 1986 to start his own fishing lure business. He was an inventor and business owner for 30 years.



Over the years he had many hobbies and experiences. He was a beekeeper, wallpaper hanger, home builder, professional fisherman, and mechanic. He could fix anything or make anything. He loved watching Nascar with his wife Kathi, as well as PGA golf, and St Louis Cardinals baseball. He loved to tend to his and Kathi's strawberry plants, and watch the hummingbirds who loved their backyard.



He was preceded in death by his parents Earl & Ruby and by his sisters Daisy and Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Pokorski Shemwell, daughter Trish (Randy) Hill, son David (Susan) Shemwell, daughter Jennie (Rick) Wade, and grandchildren David, Daniel, Joshua, James, Andy, Brandy, Tanya, Ryan, Austin, Katie and Rowan, and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his four sisters, Louise, Imogene, Brenda, and Carol and his brother Charlie. He was known as Pal, Ray, Uncle Pal, Uncle Ray, Pawpaw, Daddy and Pop and he will be remembered and missed.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home at 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 PM. Private interment will occur Monday, July 29, 2019, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN 38125. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries