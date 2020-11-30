On Wednesday, November, 25, 2020, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at age 96. Earline was born on September 23, 1924 in Birmingham AL to Earle and Ann Snedden.She married Ralph G. Patterson in 1944 and they raised two daughters, Margaret Ann and Barbara Jean and two sons, Ralph Jr. (Pat) and David. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Earline loved to celebrate life and family, maintaining an open door to her home for one-and-all. She had a beautiful, loving spirit and infectious smile. She continually celebrated life and family making even the smallest of occasions feel like the most im-portant event in the world which, to her, they were. Earline gave much of her time and energy in service at Second Presbyterian Church. Her spiritual "gift" was her generosity of her time, resources and amazing hospitality. For over 40 years she volunteered at Second Presbyter-ian Church and served as Charge Hostess. Any event of any size, from 7 to 700, she would coordinate the set up, decor, and menu. Her daughter Marga-ret later joined her in that role and later took on those responsibilities faith-fully following in her mother's footsteps. They were the "Dynamic Duo," by all accounts. Earline also had a leading role in the 3M's ~ "More Mature Members," monthly lunch program at the church. She was also a member of the Priscilla Circle and served as its chairperson as well as on the Council of the Women of the Church. Earline was also active in the Care Giver's Group, a Lay leader, member of the Chapel Class and was awarded the Outstanding Chris-tian Services Award from Second. The family favorite and central event of annual celebrations was "The Pat-terson Corral," which took place the night before Thanksgiving. As every-one returned to Memphis they would drop their bags and rush to gather at Mom and Pop's for Corky's and S'mores. This continued for 26 years giving all family members traveling in a place to gather and catch up before the main event at Margaret's. It was bitter sweet that she would leave to be with the Lord on the evening of what would have been the 27th Annual Corral.Earline was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, two sisters, Ann and Jean, her daughters Margaret and Barbara, her son David, and son-in-law Frank.She is survived by her son Pat Patterson (Elise); four grand-sons, Jim Do-nato (Alisa), Scott Brakefield (Michelle), Wesley Brakefield and Bailey Pat-terson; two grand-daughters, Marla Armstrong (Snapper) and Kendall Hodges (Mark); and ten great grand-children; Sam and Victoria Donato, J and Gil Armstrong, Noah, Shep and Win Brakefield, Alexandria Gravitt, and Coleman and Knox Hodges.