Early V. Coburn of Rossville, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at age 79.



Mr. Coburn leaves to cherish his memory, four sons, Dexter Coburn, Danny Coburn, Robert Earl Simmons, and Marco Grandberry Coburn; two daughters, Marilyn Coburn and Racquel Black; one brother, Cleodis Coburn and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing Saturday, August 15, 2020 at H.C. Jett – H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN 38017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Body will lie in repose on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Wright's Chapel M.B. Church, 1085 Highway 193, Collierville, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Graveside service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Farewell Cemetery, Hwy 193, Collierville. Rev. Pearson, Pastor, officiating.



H.C. Jett – H.C. Ford Funeral Home

203 Washington Street

Collierville, TN 38017

(901) 853-2323



