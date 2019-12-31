Home

Millington Funeral Home, Inc. - MILLINGTON
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
For more information about
Earma Peoples
Earma Lee Peoples Obituary
Earma Lee Peoples, 93, of Millington passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Mattie Batts (Gregory); three sons; Rickey Peoples, Noble Ray Peoples (Jennifer), and Elex Peoples and two grandchildren; Gregory C. and Jasmine

Visitation: January 03, 2020 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Millington Funeral Home, Inc., 7738 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053

Funeral Service: January 04, 2020 11:00 AM at Little John Baptist Church, 2536 Little John Road, Millington, TN 38053

Interment: January 04, 2020 at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 6277 Raleigh Millington Road, Millington, Tennessee 38053
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 1, 2020
