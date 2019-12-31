|
Earma Lee Peoples, 93, of Millington passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Mattie Batts (Gregory); three sons; Rickey Peoples, Noble Ray Peoples (Jennifer), and Elex Peoples and two grandchildren; Gregory C. and Jasmine
Visitation: January 03, 2020 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Millington Funeral Home, Inc., 7738 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053
Funeral Service: January 04, 2020 11:00 AM at Little John Baptist Church, 2536 Little John Road, Millington, TN 38053
Interment: January 04, 2020 at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 6277 Raleigh Millington Road, Millington, Tennessee 38053
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 1, 2020