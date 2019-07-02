Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Collierville United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square Funeral service 3:00 PM Collierville United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square Resources More Obituaries for Eddie Tonahill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eddie J. "Ed" Tonahill

1947 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Eddie (Ed) J. Tonahill, 72, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. A native of the Memphis area, he was born January 29, 1947, to J.H. Tonahill and Hazel Terhune Tonahill. He was a 1965 graduate of Overton High School and in 1968, he married his soul mate, Jamie Muse. Eddie went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Lambuth College in 1969 and later, his master's degree from Memphis State University.



For 30 years, he worked within the Memphis City School System where he held many positions before retiring. He served a term as President of the Memphis Education Association working for teachers' benefits. Generations of children and colleagues were blessed with the positivity, encouragement, and knowledge Ed so graciously shared, throughout not just his career, but his life. After retiring from his career in education, Ed became a Group Tour Planner where he coordinated travel arrangements and drove tour groups. He was an avid supporter of the American Bus Association. His most important association was his membership at Collierville United Methodist Church since 1974.



Ed was dependable, loving, and always had a positive attitude. He was a talented photographer, craftsman, handyman, and mechanic. Most importantly, he was always willing to help; to say he will be missed is an understatement.



Survivors include, his wife of 50 years, Jamie Tonahill; three sons, David Edward Tonahill and his wife, Martha of Signal Mountain, Paul Muse Tonahill and his wife, Crystal of Saltillo, Mississippi and John William Tonahill and his wife, Morgan of Collierville; eight grandchildren, Jack, Flynn, Caroline, Kimberly, Katelyn, Patrick, Grace and Michael; sister, Barbara Jordan and her husband, Howard of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi; and sister-in-law, Peggy Tonahill of Memphis.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jane Smith and her husband, John; and brother, Ronald Tonahill.



Funeral Services will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Collierville United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square with Dr. Deborah Suddarth officiating. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. A visitation will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Golden Cross (www.GoldenCross.org).



The family requests that memorials be directed to Golden Cross (www.GoldenCross.org).

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 2, 2019