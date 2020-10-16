Or Copy this URL to Share

Edgar Braxton Provine, III of Shelby Forest passed away on October 14, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an accident while working in his yard. He was born February 22, 1938 in Grenada, Mississippi, the son of Edgar B. Provine, II and Mable Stuard Provine. Ed's family moved to Memphis where he graduated from South Side High School. Ed earned a scholarship and attended The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee and Columbia College in New York City on a joint degree program. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Physics. Ed began his career working as a design engineer at the Rotary Lift Division of the Dover Elevator Corporation. He designed automobile lifts and elevators for 47 years. When Thyssen Krupp acquired the company, Ed worked part time another five years. Most of Ed's career was spent working in Memphis and Horn Lake. Ed married Patsy Jean Peel in 1967. They had one son, Jeffrey Layne. After Ed's retirement, his longtime friend, Tom Phillips, hired Ed to work part time in his coin business where he continued for 10 years. Ed joined Boy Scout Troop 48 in 1950, an association that would last 70 years. He later would become Scoutmaster of Troop 48 and continue as either Scoutmaster or Assistant Scoutmaster until his death. Ed collected old bottles, particularly bottles made in Memphis or the Mid-south. He was a member of the Memphis Bottle Collector's Club for over 50 years and traveled to bottle expositions around the South and Midwest. In addition to his interest in Scouting and bottle collecting, Ed was an avid reader and hiker. He enjoyed frequently traveling with his son to state parks, historic sites, and rural towns. They drove the roads of the Mid-south together several times every year beginning in the early 1980s and continuing right up to his death. Ed loved his Lord and attended the Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.



Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy; son, Layne of Collierville; daughter-in-law Jean; sister Bonnie Windsor (Jim) of Huntingdon Beach, CA; three nephews, and three nieces.



The family will receive guests at 2pm on Sunday, October 18 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel, 7450 Raleigh-Millington Road in Millington. A memorial service will follow at 3pm.



The family requests that memorials in Ed's name be made to Boy Scout Troop 48 of the Chickasaw Council, the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, or the Tennessee Republican Party.



