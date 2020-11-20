Edgar Joseph Ikerd, Jr., age 89, passed away November 19, 2020, at his home, in Cordova, Tennessee. He was born in Belen, Mississippi, on November 2, 1931, to Eunice Anthony Ikerd and Edgar Joseph Ikerd, Sr. As a teenager, the family moved to Whitehaven where he attended Whitehaven High School, excelling in all sports, especially track.



He joined the U. S. Air National Guard serving 10 years and was called to active duty during the Korean War. He was 51 years in construction work, retiring from Ferrell Paving after 31 years. He was a longtime, active member of Bellevue Baptist Church and currently a member of Faith Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Wade Ikerd; daughter, Gayle Dougan (Dr. Ron); son, Carey Joseph Ikerd; grandchildren, Josh Ikerd, Tracy Dougan Lombardo (Larry), Kelly Dougan Hammontree (Chad), and Rorey Ikerd; and great-grandchildren, Miller Kate Hammontre, Laurel Hammontree, Sophie Lombardo, Emilie Lombardo, John David Ikerd, and Kennedy Marie Ikerd.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24 from 1:00-2:00 PM and funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Burial services will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Bartlett, Tennessee.



The family requests memorial donations be directed to Love Worth Finding, PO Box 38300, Memphis, TN 38183 or Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN 38016.

