1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Edison Glenn Wingate, 61, husband of Heidi Steele Wingate of Germantown, TN, went to be with the Lord after a heart attack on the 21st of March, 2019.



Born the 1st of September, 1957, in Millsboro, Delaware, he was a lover of God, a talented landscape architect, and a friend to all who knew him.



Edison is survived by his children, Kevin Wingate, Karen Short and her husband Kevin Short, Spencer Wingate, and Shea Wingate; his mother, Frances Wingate; his brother, Thomas Wingate and his wife, Tammy. He is also survived by his in-laws, Victor, and Hettie Steele; brother-in-law Vick Steele; sisters-in-law Hettieann Spendlove and Greta Steele; nephew, Logan Spendlove; nieces, Kelly Spendlove, and Greta Roberts; and his grandson, Will Gunter Short.



In Heaven, he joins Leon Wingate, Elizabeth Wingate, Teresa Wingate, and Victor C. Steele II.



Edison's mission in life was to inspire people to connect with nature. He loved the planning of outdoor living spaces and watching gardens flourish. He was very proud of his jalapeno pepper garden and loved sharing what he grew with all his loved ones. Edison loved spending time at the beach in his home state of Delaware. He and his Dad enjoyed Phillies baseball. Edison also loved Duke basketball and the Georgie Bulldogs football. He also loved studying God's word. He loved the Lord, church, and our church family. A perfect day for Edison was hosting a pool party and grilling a nice dinner at home for his family. He was so proud of all his children and delighted in spending time with them. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle, grandfather, and a good friend to all.



Please join us in celebrating his life at the Orchard Church, 3690 S Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at The Orchard Church, 3690 S Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN.



In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be sent to The Orchard Church, 3690 S Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.



In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be sent to The Orchard Church, 3690 S Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.

Please visit www.memphisfuneralhome.net to leave online condolences.