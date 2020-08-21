Edith Nelle Roberts Miller died August 20 at her residence in Germantown, TN. She was 95.



Born in Ripley, TN on January 11, 1925, she was the eldest of three children of her parents, John Thomas Roberts, Sr and Bertha Caldwell Roberts.



She graduated from Ripley High School in 1942, just as America entered WWII.



She was a member of Ripley First United Methodist Church. She was a retired administrative assistant with the Federal Aviation Administration, where she was honored for 33 years of exemplary civil service.



Possessing the highest character, Mrs. Miller was selfless and kind. She was a talented southern cook and gardener and was an avid fan of all sports.



Most significantly, she was devoted to her son and his family who she loved completely and without condition.



She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Martha Roberts Schirmer. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert G. Miller (Mona) of Memphis, a granddaughter, Edith Roberts Miller of Baton Rouge, LA and a brother, John Thomas Roberts, Jr. (Shirley) of Halls, TN



A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 24, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis or the Wings Foundation at West Cancer Center in Memphis.

