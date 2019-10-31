Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Cloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Estella Cloyd

Send Flowers
Edna Estella Cloyd Obituary
Edna Estella Cloyd, 91, passed away on October 27, 2019.

Visitation, Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4-6 PM Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11 AM at Temple Of Deliverance Church Of God In Christ 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. Burial in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.

She leaves her nieces Cornelia Golden, Myra Ellis (William), and Mary Norwood; nephews William Norwood (Debra), Ivan Norwood, Warren Bell, Gerald Scurlock, Mark Scurlock; other great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38116, (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -