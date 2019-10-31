|
Edna Estella Cloyd, 91, passed away on October 27, 2019.
Visitation, Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4-6 PM Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11 AM at Temple Of Deliverance Church Of God In Christ 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. Burial in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.
She leaves her nieces Cornelia Golden, Myra Ellis (William), and Mary Norwood; nephews William Norwood (Debra), Ivan Norwood, Warren Bell, Gerald Scurlock, Mark Scurlock; other great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Rd., Memphis, TN 38116, (901)345-6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 31, 2019