Edna Moore Herron was born December 21, 1929, to Smith and Mernette Moore in Memphis, TN - the third of thirteen children. Edna left this earthly realm on February 3, 2020, at age 90.
She accepted Christ at an early age while attending Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend William Herbert Brewster, Sr.
Edna graduated from Manassas High School in 1947, then attended LeMoyne-Owen College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. After thirty years of teaching in the Memphis City Schools System, she retired at a relatively young age. As she was not finished teaching, she taught Adult Literacy at Southwest Tennessee Community College (then Shelby State) for twelve years. In addition, Edna tutored the children of friends and neighbors, helping them become successful and confident.
Intelligent, kind, encouraging, generous and creative (especially in writing) are some of the attributes that describe her.
Edna's memory will be cherished by her sons Alvin Herron, Sr. (Dianne) and Carl Herron; sisters Angelee Freeman and Eva Heffner; brothers, Charles Moore (Joyce), Leon Moore, Booker Moore (Nadine) and Morris Moore. Mrs. Herron also leaves four grandchildren: Alvin, Jr., Christopher, Isaac, and Sarah. She leaves a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her father Smith Moore and her mother Mernette Moore; her husband, John Wesley "Dub" Herron; sisters Easter Moore and Esther Moore Drake; brothers Smith Moore, Jr., Henry Moore, and Harvey Moore.
Visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Union Valley Baptist Church, 1051 E. McLemore Ave., Memphis, Tennessee from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Body will lie in repose on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Union Valley Baptist Church from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Keith Robinson, Pastor and Dr. Frank Anderson, Jr., officiating. Interment in New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 7, 2020