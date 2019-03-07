Resources More Obituaries for Edna Tullos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Imogene (Hatton) Tullos

Obituary Flowers Edna Imogene Hatton Tullos, 86, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was a retired Public Relations Specialist for FedEx. Edna was a graduate of Humes High School, and past president of Memphis Executive Women International and the Republican Career Women where she served for two years as a Tennessee State Representative. She was a mem of the Church of Christ at Great Oaks Church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by her parents Fred Sullivan Hatton Sr. and Alvie Franklin Hornbuckle Hatton, as well as one brother William Leonard Hatton. Edna is survived by her children, Claudia Denise Tullos Leonard, Gregg Jerome Tullos, one brother, Fred Sullivan Hatton Jr., and three grandchildren Deborah Jane Miller, Douglas Wayne Miller, and Marlana Diane Berryhill.



The family will receive friends from 9 am until service time at 10 am, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Garden 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133. A committal service will be held at 1 pm, that afternoon at Singleton Springs Cemetery in Strayhorn, MS. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries