Edna Virginia Dawkins, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at The Heritage at Irene Woods in Memphis, TN.



Virginia was a good Christian woman and loved to serve the Lord. She was a longtime member of Olive Branch Church of Christ. Her favorite hobbies included traveling to places, cooking for her family, and some would say she was a professional shopper. Virginia was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, who loved to spend time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Elan Dawkins; her parents, Alvin and Minnie Holcomb, and two brothers, Alvin Holcomb, Jr., Olis Holcomb.



Survivors include four children, Linda Blaydes (Steve), Regina Loden (Ron), Mary Magee (Chuck) and David Dawkins, and her brother, Ray Holcomb. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:00 at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125. A luncheon will be held following the graveside at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store