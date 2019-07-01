|
Edward A. Dailey a.k.a. Eddie Dailey, 51, passed away on 5/31/19 at Baptist East hospital.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob A. Dailey. Eddie is survived by his wife Germanette of 23yrs; his children, Ariel L. Dailey, Samantha H. Dailey, Kendra D. O'Connor; his mother, Virginia A. Byrd; his sister, Tina A. Powell; many other family members including 4 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-2pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN. In honor of Mr. Daily, the family would like for guests to wear camo or racing gear the day of the service.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019