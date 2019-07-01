Home

Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Edward A. "Eddie" Dailey

Edward A. "Eddie" Dailey Obituary
Edward A. Dailey a.k.a. Eddie Dailey, 51, passed away on 5/31/19 at Baptist East hospital.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob A. Dailey. Eddie is survived by his wife Germanette of 23yrs; his children, Ariel L. Dailey, Samantha H. Dailey, Kendra D. O'Connor; his mother, Virginia A. Byrd; his sister, Tina A. Powell; many other family members including 4 grandchildren.

Family will receive friends, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-2pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN. In honor of Mr. Daily, the family would like for guests to wear camo or racing gear the day of the service.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 1, 2019
