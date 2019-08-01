|
Edward Alan Tankersley, 69, died at his home on July 23, 2019, of an apparent heart attack. Ed was born in Memphis and graduated from Messick High School and Memphis State University. He is survived by his brothers, Irvin (Pat) and David (Janice), and friend Beth Behrens.
Ed retired from the Memphis Public Library system, having worked at the Germantown Library for over twenty-five years. His passions were books, film, music and good conversation with friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Park Avenue Church of Christ on August 10 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Park Avenue Church of Christ or a . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Tankersley family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 1, 2019