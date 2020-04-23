|
|
|
Edward "Eddie" Adkins, Jr.
1955 – 2020
Edward Baxter "Eddie" Adkins, Jr., age 65, resident of Eads, Tennessee, and husband of Clare Adkins, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at his residence.
Eddie was born April 13, 1955, in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of the late Edward Baxter Adkins, Sr. and Dolores Kessler Adkins. He received his education in the Shelby County School System and was married March 22, 1986, to the former Clare Agnew. He was employed as a quote manager for Process and Power before his retirement only eight days ago and had been a resident of the Eads area for 30 years. Eddie enjoyed Memphis Tiger basketball, cars, and special times with his grandchildren.
Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife of 34 years, Clare Adkins of Eads, TN; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Tucker (Matt) of Oakland, TN; two sons, Christopher Brian Ollar (Irina) of Collierville, TN and Edward Baxter "Trey" Adkins III (JBeth) of Somerville, TN; his sister, Leslie Miller of Somerville, TN; his brother, Mark Adkins (Kay) of Etheridge, TN; and six grandchildren, Sammy, Charlie, Olivia, Waylon, Cole, and Amelia Kate.
Graveside Services for Mr. Adkins will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 with Father Robert "Robbie" Favazza, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, officiating. A celebration of life service for Mr. Adkins will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Women of the Moose Chapter 2090, P.O. Box 116, Somerville, TN 38068.
We are requesting everyone that attends to please follow all guidelines suggested by the CDC.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 23, 2020