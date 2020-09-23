Edward Earl Parson, Sr., 88, passed, September 15, 2020 in Memphis, TN, he was a U. S. Army veteran.
Visitation, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11 until 1 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral services, 2 p.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road.
He leaves 3 daughters, Sandra Booker, Porcia Longhorne(Michael), Phyllis Doyle, sons, Rev. Melvin Parson(Jonelle), Edward Parson, Jr., 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 23, 2020.