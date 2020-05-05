Edward "Gene" Eugene McCullar, 76, of Millington, TN Passed away May 2nd, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McCullar.



He is survived by his siblings, Betty Jo Sano; Larry Dean McCullar; his sister in law, Shirley Wood (Melvyn); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the service will be live-streamed through Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page at 10:00 am on Monday, May 11th



