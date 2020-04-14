|
Edward "Ed" Hall Patterson, Jr., 87, of Germantown, TN, was born on January 18, 1933, in Clarksville, AR, to Edward Hall and Gladys Thomson Patterson. He died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Ed attended Sallis Elementary School and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1951. His senior year he served as President of Student Council and statewide President of the Arkansas Beta Club. Ed was also active in the high school band, in which he played the saxophone. He went to the University of Arkansas where he was a member of the Razorback Band and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation, he went on to Arkansas Law School where he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree.
Ed made his career in insurance, working for Travelers Insurance, E.H. Crump, and later Sedgwick James Insurance.
On November 30, 1967, he married the love of his life, Paula Manning Patterson. Together, they had two sons and three beautiful grandchildren. They were longtime members of Farmington Presbyterian Church of Germantown, TN, where Ed sang in the choir and served as an Elder. He was also active for many years in the Presbytery of the Mid-South.
Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula Manning Patterson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Edward "Eddie" Hall and Heather Patterson and Brian Manning and Carin Patterson; three grandchildren, Abby Grace Patterson, Nolan Manning Patterson, and Elizabeth "Ellie" Nichole Patterson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, George Thomas and Jackie Patterson and John Samuel and Edna Patterson; two nieces, Page Patterson Hardin and Penny Patterson Coffman; and one cousin, Sue Patterson Pine.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Farmington Presbyterian Church, Germantown, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 14, 2020