1944 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dr. Edward Harris Perry was born June 16, 1944 to Ruby and Reginald Perry in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Messick High School and went on to receive his Bachelors, Masters, and PhD from California Institute of Technology. Ed taught Mechanical Engineering at the University of Memphis for 43 years. During his tenure there, he was the recipient of the University of Memphis Distinguished Teaching Award in 1977 and 2001, the Herff College of Engineering Outstanding Teaching Award in 1999, the Featured Engineer of the Year by the Memphis Joint Engineers Council in 1984, and the University of Memphis Distinguished Service Award. Ed served the university in the capacity of department chairman, faculty senate president, and on numerous university committees over the years. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church for 43 years, an avid woodworker, and astrophotographer.



Ed leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Julie; children James (Lydia), Lisa Zyriek (Gary), Jennifer Pittman (Matt), Elizabeth Caldwell (Ian), and Blair (Kim); and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.



A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, July 8 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, with visitation preceding the service, from 10:00 - 11:45.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dr. Edward H. Perry Honorary Scholarship at the Herff College of Engineering, University of Memphis. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 8, 2019