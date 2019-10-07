|
|
|
Edward Hull Crump Pidgeon died at age sixty-three in the early hours of September 22 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.
He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Cunningham Pidgeon III, by his parents Betty Crump Pidgeon and Frank C. Pidgeon Jr, by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pidgeon Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. E.H.Crump, Jr., and by his dog, Shine.
He leaves his sister, Pallas Pidgeon Zanone, daughter Stefnie Minatra, his niece McLean McGown and great-nieces Jemima Brooks and Goldy Wolf Brooks.
He was born and raised in Memphis but left to follow a star. His own. He became an active citizen of Hernando, MS and DeSoto county.
His greatest accomplishment was realizing his dream of building a skatepark for the children and the community of Hernando. He was co-founder of the project, Hernando Skates, fundraiser and tireless advocate, and for his work he was chosen Man of the Year in Northwest Mississippi in 2016. He was hoping to live to see the completion of Phase Two of the skatepark.
A memorial service will be held at the Hernando Skatepark on Saturday, October 19, from one o'clock until three. The public is invited.
Donations may be made to Hernando Skates through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. Please specify that the donation is in memory of Edward Pidgeon. CFNM, 315 Losher Street, Suite 100, Hernando MS 38632, phone (662) 449-5002.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2019