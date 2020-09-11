, daughter of the late Bertha (Shavin) and Abe Phillips, passed away August 27, 2020, at the Memphis Jewish Home, where she moved after living at Belmont Village.She is survived by her sister Sherry Phillips Isaacman, and brothers,Jeffrey Phillips and Joel Susman (Gail); nephew, Dr. Phillip Isaacman (Joslyn Fisher); nieces, Lauren Isaacman (Paul Darga) and Leslie Isaacman Yohey (Daniel); and loving cousins and family members.Elaine graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1961; Emory University in 1965; and later received a Master's Degree from the University of Utah. Upon graduation from Emory, Elaine immediately began working for the Regional Department of Labor in Atlanta as a Contract Specialist. She retired from there after more than 41 years and received many awards from the Department.