Eleanor E. Liming, age 80, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Eleanor was born June 17, 1938, to the late Joseph and Eva Thomas. She was a member of Cordova Baptist Church for over 25 years.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Albert Liming.
Mrs. Liming is survived by a daughter, JoAnne Gaskins; a son, Tommy Liming, his wife, Carla; three grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, and Garrett Liming; and many family and friends.
The family will receive friends for Eleanor will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. The funeral will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019
