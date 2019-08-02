|
Eleanor Jones, 95, of Collierville, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Eleanor was born January 28, 1924 to William David & Clara Stevens. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a long and happy life. She was a loving Mamaw to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Jones; her parents, William David & Clara Stevens; her four sisters, Maudie Rich, Claudie Lassiter (Buford), Annie Wilbanks (Leo) and Natalie Wilbanks (Percy); her daughter & son-in-law, Sam & Donna Holmes; her son, Billy Jones and great grandson, Eric Calvin.
She is survived by her son, Davis Jones (Claudette); daughter-in-law, Judy Jones. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Teresa Yopp (Wesley), Debi Bailey (Mike), Lisa Pendleton (Steve), Gina McClure (Bryan), Kim Burk, Ginger Brown (Ronnie), Cindy Morris (Bobby), Jimmy Neal and ten great grandchildren, Steven Calvin (Ashley), Kayla Burnette (Jake), Hannah Pendleton, Zoey Pendleton , Megan McClure, Jessica Smith (Stephen), Zachary Burk (Anna), Andrew Brown (Nicole), Samantha Brown, Danielle Morris and fourteen great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00am with visitation an hour prior at Memphis Funeral Home Poplar Avenue Chapel. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 2, 2019